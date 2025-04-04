New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma addressed the controversy surrounding his transfer to the Calcutta High Court, acknowledging the opposition raised by the legal fraternity. Despite the concerns voiced by the Calcutta High Court Bar Association, he expressed his deep respect for their dissent and assured that he would serve the institution with unwavering commitment.

Justice Sharma's transfer to the Calcutta High Court has recently sparked controversy. Opposition from several legal bodies, including the Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta, Bar Library Club, and High Court Bar Association, in a joint representation to the Chief Justice of India, raised concerns over his appointment, arguing that the court should not receive a judge with a "questionable image" or a short tenure.

However, the President of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association Ashok Kumar Dhandhania, has distanced himself from calls by various bar associations to boycott Justice Sharma's swearing-in ceremony.

During his farewell at the Delhi High Court, he conveyed his determination to uphold the integrity of the judiciary, stating that he harbored no ill feelings and would perform his duties to the best of his abilities.

In his farewell speech, Justice Sharma drew upon the inspirational poetry of Shivmangal Singh Suman, often recited by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reflecting his steadfast approach, he cited the lines: "Kya haar mein kya jeet mein, kinchit nahi bhaybheet main. Sangharsh path par jo mile, yeh bhi sahi woh bhi sahi, varadan maangunga nahi" (I am not afraid of defeat or victory. Whatever I gain on the path of struggle is fine; I will not ask for a boon.)

Despite the controversy, Justice Sharma bid farewell to the Delhi High Court with optimism, expressing his enthusiasm for his new responsibilities at the Calcutta High Court. His transfer followed the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, which was later approved by the Central Government.

Looking back on his tenure, he spoke about the emotional whirlwind of the past week, likening the experience to life moving in fast-forward. He emphasised his belief in destiny and reflected on his journey with gratitude. Acknowledging the significant role of the legal fraternity in shaping the judiciary, he expressed deep appreciation for the Bar's unwavering support. He recognised the contributions of both young and senior members, praising their dedication and evolution within the profession.

Justice Sharma also recalled his tenure as Registrar General, highlighting the challenges he navigated with collective effort and support from the legal community. He specifically mentioned the difficulties encountered during the COVID-19 crisis, commending the Bar for its vital role in helping the judiciary adapt during uncertain times. His interactions with the Bar, he noted, had profoundly shaped him as both a judge and an individual.

The Ministry of Law and Justice officially approved Justice Sharma's transfer on Tuesday, following the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation. (ANI)

