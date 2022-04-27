Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI) Districts in southern and western parts of West Bengal would continue to reel under heat wave conditions over the next three days, the weather office stated on Wednesday, adding that some respite could be in store from May 1 owing to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

People of Kolkata had been experiencing uncomfortable weather over the past few days owing to sweltering heat and high humidity.

On Wednesday, the maximum day temperature was recorded at 37 degree Celsius and the relative humidity at 87 per cent, the Met office said.

Bankura recorded the day's highest temperature in West Bengal at 43.7 degree Celsius, followed by Asansol at 43.3, Purulia at 42.8, Jhargram at 42.5.

With westerly and north-westerly wind sweeping the region, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over several southern and western districts of the state till Saturday, the weatherman said

The situation in South Bengal is likely to improve after that due to moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, it maintained.

The Met office also forecast light to moderate rain in the Sub-himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till Saturday, the Met office stated.

