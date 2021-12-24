New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Amid the Omicron scare and a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Police has sealed a restaurant in Mehrauli for allegedly violating Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines and organizing a gathering of around 600 people, informed the police on Friday.

According to the police, as a part of a series of inspections conducted in view of the latest DDMA orders prohibiting large congregations and imposing a 50 per cent ceiling on total capacity in restaurants and bars, a flying squad team of District South went for a surprise inspection at one of the renowned restaurants in Mehrauli where a large gathering of around 600 persons was found.

Immediately, the crowd was dispersed by Tehsildar (Mehrauli) and the premises was sealed on spot for gross violation of DDMA guidelines, especially in wake of the emerging Omicron variant of COVID.

"We got this information that there was overcrowding in the restaurant due to some programme organized there. As the latest DDMA guidelines were violated, we have sealed the restaurant premises. Guidelines do not allow gatherings at any place," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) M Harshavardhan.

He further said that a case under sections 188 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the restaurant.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city.

Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. It is further directed to all restaurants to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit and ensure they do not become super-spreaders in the prevailing COVID situations. (ANI)

