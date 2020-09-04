Panaji (Goa) [India], September 4 (ANI): As the probe in the daylight murder of Margao businessman is in progress, the need of the hour is for the Government to restore confidence among the citizens regarding the safety and security, said Digambar Kamat, Leader of Opposition.

"I demand a concrete action plan and not mere lip service and urge the Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant to take note and act swiftly," said Kamat.

"There is an urgent need to restore CCTV cameras in Margao and Government must build up an effective surveillance system all across the State. The government must spend money on safety and security of people while curtailing other wasteful expenditure. The Police Department needs to be strengthened by filling all vacant posts," he added.

The Leader of Opposition further stated that the CCTV cameras in Margao were installed with the help of MPLAD funds from South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha during his earlier term while then Congress Rajya Sabha MP late Shantaram Naik had sanctioned funds for Fatorda area. Unfortunately, the Governments which came to power after 2012 had other priorities and could not maintain Cameras in Margao while Fatorda proposal did not see the light of the day.

"Although Goa Police have succeeded in nabbing two suspects and the third surrendering before Margao Police, it will be the real test for the police to reach to the root of the crime and find out the real motive behind the brutal murder," stated Digambar Kamat.

The Leader of Opposition has demanded that the Government with Law enforcing authorities must take up the initiative of confidence-building on safety and security of the people across the state. Round the clock patrolling with a strict vigil on entry and exit points of the State is a must. Police should also take up a drive to seize illegal weapons. The horrible incident at Margao has sent shivers across the State with people having serious apprehensions about their own safety.

"The economic slowdown and closure of business activities which has resulted in job losses is likely to increase the crime rate. The government needs to work out a plan to ensure that such situation does not arise," stated Digambar Kamat. (ANI)

