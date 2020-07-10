New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Friday commented on the ongoing tense situation with China in Ladakh and stated that the final goal is the restoration of the status quo ante on the border.

"We are generally happy with the disengagement and de-escalation. People will keep a close watch on the PROCESS and the PROGRESS. But let us remember, the declared goal is the restoration of status quo ante as on May 5, 2020," he tweeted.

India and China have begun a long process of disengagement in eastern Ladakh after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday evening.

The conversation finalised the disengagement in eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along the LAC. (ANI)

