Lucknow, July 10: With Uttar Pradesh Police confirming the death of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. She asked the UP government that now the criminal is dead, what about the crime?

Hitting out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "The culprit is over, what about the crime and the people who protected it?" Vikas Dubey Encounter: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Priyanka Gandhi Hit Out at Yogi Adityanath Govt, Sight Conspiracy.

Here's what she said:

अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Earlier in the morning, former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling dispensation and alleged conspiracy. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Actually this car is not overturned, the government has been saved from turning over the secret."

Meanwhile, reports arrived that media persons, who were following the convoy bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey, were stopped by police in Sachendi area of Kanpur before the encounter around 6.30 am in which the criminal was killed.

Confirming about the death of Dubey, Kanpur SP West stated that Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after a car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen, the SP added. Dubey was injured in retaliatory firing by police after which he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

