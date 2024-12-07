Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI) Amidst criticism against it by the High Court regarding funds in connection with rehabilitation of the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad, the Kerala government on Saturday reiterated its demand for a special package and additional assistance to address the issues there.

Whatever amount there is in the SDRF, there are restrictions to spend from it due to the existing criteria and so the specific issues of landslide-hit areas could not be resolved with it, state Revenue Minister K Rajan said here.

Also Read | Government Hiking Tax Rates for Common Man, Giving Concessions to Billionaires, Says Rahul Gandhi.

However, he was not ready to respond to the questions regarding the criticism against the government by the High Court.

The minister said he could respond only after knowing what had actually happened in the court.

Also Read | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi (Watch Video).

The Kerala High Court on Saturday criticised the state government and its disaster management authority (SDMA), saying their figures regarding the funds in connection with rehabilitation of the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad are "inaccurate".

Criticising those who accused the state of not utilising the funds allotted by the Centre in the SDRF, the revenue minister said it could not be used for paying monthly rent for the temporary accommodation of landslide survivors or giving them immediate financial assistance.

The minister sought to know from the critics whether there is permission to utilise the SDRF amount in accordance with the requirements of Chooralmala, one of the worst-affected villages in the landslide tragedy.

When the tragedy had struck Wayanad, the government had given Rs 10,000 each to 1,032 families as immediate relief in August itself, he said.

It could not be given from the SDRF even if crores of rupees have been deposited there, he said.

The maximum amount which can be granted from the SDRF is Rs 5,000 each and the rest of the money should be granted from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Stating that a special package is needed to address the problems and demands in Wayanad, Rajan said the issue is to get additional assistance despite the amount in the SDRF.

Earlier in the day, a High Court bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohmmed Nias C P said when asking for assistance from the Centre, the state government should provide accurate figures.

It questioned why the funds were being delayed for months and observed that it was turning into another disaster.

The court observed that auditing was not accurate and the funds were not being handled properly.

It directed the government and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to submit accurate figures regarding the funds.

It also directed that the amount allocated from the Rs 677 crore in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for rehabilitation, the amount spent and the amount required should be placed before the court.

The state government told the court that it will provide the details sought by the bench on December 12.

The queries came during a hearing of a plea initiated by the High Court for prevention and management of natural disasters in the state in the wake of the landslides that devastated three villages in Wayanad district and claimed over 200 lives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)