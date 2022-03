New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the theory exam results for Term 1 of class 10th to schools.

As there is no update on the official website as to the total marks secured in Class 10 of Term-1, CBSE in a statement dated March 11 said, "Board is informing schools only about theory performance of their students of Class 10th in a collective manner...."

"Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools," said CBSE in its official announcement via its Twitter @cbseindia29.

"Being Term-I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprising of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations," said CBSE in a circular released on Friday.

CBSE on Friday informed that the Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 are to be held from April 26, 2022. (ANI)

