Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A retired police constable allegedly jumped into a canal near a village here and drowned on Friday, officials said.

He was identified as Ramesh Chand, they said, adding that the incident took place near Belda village under the Bhopa police station area.

The police said he was fished out of the water and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The motive is being ascertained, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.

