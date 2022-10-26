Agartala, Oct 26 (PTI) Hundreds of teachers, who lost jobs after the Tripura high court deemed their appointments illegal in 2014, have been staging a hunger strike here over the past seven days, demanding their reinstatement.

The protesters claimed that Chief Minister Manik Saha, during a meeting with a delegation representing the retrenched teachers, had given assurance that a detailed discussion over the possibility of job restoration would be held after Lakshmi puja in the presence of heads of departments concerned, but "no such measures have been taken thus far".

"It's been weeks since Lakshmi puja, but we have not received any intimation from the government about the meeting. That is the reason we have started this hunger strike," Arbindu Sharma, one of the protesters, told PTI on Wednesday.

In March 2017, the Supreme Court had upheld a 2014 Tripura high court order which terminated the services of 10,323 government teachers after finding irregularities in the recruitment process.

The agitators had been camping at Orient Choumoni in Agartala since October 20 to press for their demand.

Sharma lamented that the retrenched teachers were going through financial crisis, having been out of job for years.

"We want the government to convene the meeting at the earliest, as promised by the chief minister, to explore the feasibility of reinstating our jobs. Our agitation will continue till a solution is reached," Sharma added.

Earlier, education minister Ratan Lal Nath had said an alternative arrangement was being mulled to provide employment to the 10,323 teachers.

Despite repeated attempts, the minister or education department officials could not be reached for a comment.

