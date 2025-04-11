Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has termed the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project the foundation stone of development, connectivity and prosperous future of the State. The first phase of the long-awaited rail project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

"Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project is not just a railway line but the foundation stone of development, connectivity and prosperous future of the state," Dhami said in a post on X.

Also Read | PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate INR 3,880 Crore Development Projects During His Visit to Uttar Pradesh Today.

"Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, Devbhoomi is now running on the track of development, every station, every tunnel and every bridge of this project is making the dream of railway on the mountains come true," the chief minister added.

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project spans 125 km, according to rail project officials. It has 16 tunnels and 12 stations. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026.The railway station of Karnaprayag is being built in Sewai. The 6.3-kilometre escape tunnel from Bhattnagar to Sewai in Gauchar was broken through on 25 December.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 11, 2025: TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dhami on Thursday participated in the Pratibha Samman Samaroh-2025 at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Haridwar, where he inaugurated a newly constructed school building and a state-of-the-art smart classroom.

The event was organised to recognize and celebrate academic excellence among students and the dedication of teachers. CM Dhami felicitated several meritorious students and educators for their outstanding performance in academics and their contributions to the field of education.

The Chief Minister said, "When the country was standing on its feet after independence, keeping in mind the spirit of nation-building, the Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, as an affiliate organization of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, planted a sapling in the form of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, which has today become a huge banyan tree and is working to take the country forward by educating our children in every corner of the country."

CM Dhami said, "More than 12 thousand schools are being run by Vidya Bharati in the country, in which more than 35 lakh students are getting education. In the field of higher education, Vidya Bharati runs more than 50 colleges and a university, through which, along with imparting modern education to the students, a sense of national service, morality, culture preservation, natural conservation and responsibility towards society is being developed in them." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)