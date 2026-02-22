Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday expressed serious concern over the "increasing number of communal incidents" in Telangana, and demanded immediate action from the authorities in connection with the recent violence in Banswada.

Owaisi told ANI that he had spoken to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kamareddy and sought the immediate registration of an FIR and a proper investigation into the Banswada violence.

"The increasing number of communal incidents in Telangana is very concerning. I spoke to the SP, Kamareddy, and demanded that an FIR be lodged and a proper investigation conducted into the Banswada violence," he told ANI over the phone.

Questioning how such a large mob could be mobilised within a few hours, Owaisi alleged that there were "enough videos" showing criminal activities by a "right-wing crowd." He claimed that small shops and street vendors belonging to the minority community were specifically targeted during the violence.

He further alleged that one of the accused, who was in police custody at the time, was assaulted by "local Sangh Parivar goons."

Owaisi said he was in constant touch with Sayeed Khan, AIMIM General Secretary for Kamareddy district, and had directed him to prepare a detailed report on the losses caused by the alleged mob violence.

"I demand that the state government compensate those whose properties were damaged. AIMIM will also help the victims in every possible way and provide relief at the earliest," he said.

The incident involved a clash between two groups after a Muslim man allegedly objected to devotional songs at a mall, leading to stone-pelting and injuries, including a police constable. Twelve people have been arrested, and police are investigating the matter.

On the demolition of Masjid-e-Moulana in Sadasivpet by revenue authorities, the AIMIM chief said he had asked Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and District President Sheikh Ghouse to engage with local officials. "They are currently in a meeting with them," he said.

Owaisi stated that the land in question was purchased by Mohd Kaleem from a person identified as Raju and that Kaleem had been in possession of the land for the past two years, during which he had even dug a borewell. He alleged that Kaleem had been facing harassment from anti-social elements since the beginning.

According to Owaisi, the revenue authorities claimed that the land was inam land and therefore subject to demolition. "It was only when a shed was put up on the land that the revenue authorities woke up. What were they doing for the past two years?" he questioned.

The AIMIM chief urged the state government to ensure justice for the affected families and take stringent action against those responsible for the violence. (ANI)

