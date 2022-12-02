Kohima, Dec 2 (PTI) The Rising People's Party (RPP), a Nagaland political outfit formed in 2021, on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose President's rule, alleging that the state has been the worst performer under several parameters.

In a petition to Modi, RPP president Joel Naga and its vice-president Vitho Zao said that 3,446 people from various parts of the state took part in a signature campaign favouring President's rule in Nagaland.

The state has been witness to “systemic corruption, fiscal mismanagement, misgovernance, non-development and misuse of public funds”, the party said.

“Nagaland has been the worst performing state under six parameters (poverty, health, affordable energy, sustainable cities, industries and infrastructure) as per the SDGI index of the NITI Aayog in 2021,” the two party leaders claimed.

There are also “fiscal irresponsibilities” as per the latest CAG report, including “fraudulent withdrawals” amounting to thousands of crores in almost all the government departments, they alleged in the petition.

