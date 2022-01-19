New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The National Water Development Agency Wednesday asked states to spell out their expectations from the Centre for achieving a consensus amongst them for implementation of priority and other river links projects.

The status and review of progress of works and studies of various interlinking of river projects and constitution of National Interlinking of Rivers Authority (NIRA) were discussed on Wednesday at a meeting by the National Water Development Agency.

Set up in 1982, the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) carries out the water balance and other studies on a scientific and realistic basis for optimum utilixation of water resources of the Peninsular river system.

In the Wednesday meeting, the members governing body were apprised on the progress of post detailed project reports (DPR) works of priority links and other links that is the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Damanganga-Pinjal Link Project, Par-Tapi-Narmada Link Project, Godavari (Inchampalli)-Cauvery (Grand Anicut) Link project.

Also, the progress of the DPRs, Feasibility Reports and Pre-feasibility reports of various links under National Perspective Plan (NPP) as well as Intra-State Links was apprised to members of the GB.

“The Chairman of the GB requested concerned States to express their views on the progress of works of the Link projects and also requested them to indicate further course of action expected from the Centre for achieving consensus amongst States for implementation of Priority and other links projects,” the Jal Shakti ministry said in a note.

“The States have responded positively and pledged full cooperation subject to alleviation of their concerns on Hydrology and few other aspects of Projects,” it said.

