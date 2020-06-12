Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) A project director in the Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation (RSRDC) and a middleman were arrested on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a case of alleged bribe involving Rs 3.65 lakh, officials said.

Another officer and a contractor have also been detained for alleged criminal conspiracy, an ACB official said.

Also Read | Indian Army Targets Pakistani Posts in Rajouri Sector Across LoC in Retaliation to Ceasefire Violation.

Following complaints of corruption in the RSRDC, the ACB put the mobile numbers of certain persons under surveillance which revealed that project director Laxman Singh Tanwar, posted in Bikaner, and his subordinate officer Narendra Mohan Sharma in Jaipur were receiving bribes from contractors, he said.

On Thursday, ACB teams caught Tanwar while receiving bribe of Rs 3.65 lakh from middleman Rajesh Wadhwa, he said, adding the money came from a contractor firm for clearing bills.

Also Read | Man Reported 'Missing' in Delhi Goes Missing Again in Goa After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

The ACB also detained a contractor, Ram Singh Saharan, from Bikaner and another officer Narendra Mohan Saharan from Jaipur for alleged criminal conspiracy. Saharan had also promised Tanwar bribe.

In another case, the ACB caught a middleman while receiving a bribe amount of Rs. 20,000 and a liquor bottle for a head constable posted in Sanganer police station of Jaipur.

The head constable, Tejaram, is absconding.

"Tejram demanded the bribe from one Ramesh Sansi through Hanuman for helping in a case lodged against his minor son and relatives. He had introduced Hanuman as a constable. Today, Hanuman was arrested in Sanganer area," the ACB official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)