Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has formed a four-member cabinet sub-committee to discuss and recommend ways for strengthening the public hearing system in the state.

Energy Minister B D Kalla, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra and Technical Education Minister Subhas Garg are members of the committee, according to a spokesperson.

The decision to form the committee was taken in a cabinet meeting on Monday.

