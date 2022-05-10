Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over the fall in the Indian rupee against the US dollar, saying it has ruined the country's economy. "The tenure of the Centre on the economic issues of the country is full of failures. The biggest fall recorded in rupee against dollar is proof that the central government has ruined the country's economy," Pilot tweeted.

Pilot said that the BJP has put the country in economic crisis with inflation, unemployment, and economic mismanagement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Over 50 Bonded Labourers Rescued From Brick Kiln in Bhadohi, All Residents of Chhattisgarh.

Rupee on Monday fell 54 paise against the dollar and closed at a record low of Rs 77.44 against the dollar, recovering a little on Tuesday when it rose by 12 paise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)