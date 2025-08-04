Patna (Bihar) [India], August 4 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav at Digha Police Station in Patna, alleging that he holds two Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs). The complaint was submitted by an advocate, Rajiv Ranjan, who has requested that appropriate legal action be initiated.

Earlier today Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at both the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission of India amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, accusing them of spreading "lies and confusion".

He stated that ECI, a constitutional body, will pursue legal action against comments made by Tejashwi Yadav.

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav only lie and spread confusion. While lying about SIR (Special Intensive Revision), he lied about his own voter ID. This (ECI) is a Constitutional institution, but they did not spare this either; they criticised it. Someone who considers himself a future CM - if Tejashwi Yadav speaks such petty lies and spreads confusion, then that institution will definitely take the legal route," Singh told reporters here.

His remarks come days after Tejashwi Yadav alleged that his EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number has been "changed."

Yadav had further raised concerns over his name missing from the electoral roll, questioning how he would contest the upcoming elections. Despite possessing a valid EPIC number, Yadav claimed that his name could not be traced in the voters' list, sparking allegations of irregularities in the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav had alleged "My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?"

Following this, the Electoral Registration Officer in Patna on Sunday asked him to provide the details of the EPIC card he mentioned during his press conference, so that the matter can be thoroughly investigated.

In a press conference on Saturday, Tejashwi said his name was not included in the new draft voter list being revised in Bihar. However, officials checked the records and found his name in the list.

Mewanhile, Janata Dal United (JDU) slammed Yadav over allegations levelled by him against the Election Commission, and said that the opposition's narrative has been "destroyed".

"Tejashwi Yadav's theft has been caught. Sometimes he cries about names being removed from the voter list, and sometimes he spreads lies about the EPIC number. The truth is that now the narrative of Tejashwi and the entire opposition has been completely destroyed," the party said in a post in hindi on social media platform X. (ANI)

