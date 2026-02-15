Patna (Bihar) [India], February 15 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti on Sunday slammed RJD MLA Kumar Sarvjeet for his remarks made on the late Ram Vilas Paswan during the ongoing Budget session of the Bihar Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Bharti asserted that Paswan worked for all sections of society, adding that the RJD prioritises its own interests and disrespects Paswan's memory.

Condemning the disrespectful language used in the House, he said, "Late Ram Vilas Paswan tried to work for every section of society in his political life... But it has been the nature of RJD members to see only their own interests. Especially in the House, such words should not be allowed to be used for late Ram Vilas Paswan."

He warned Tejashwi Yadav to reform the RJD's policies and language to avoid a decline. "Tejashwi Yadav should still understand that if his party does not change its policies and intentions and its language regarding the sections it speaks about, then RJD will gradually be finished," he said.

The controversy erupted during the ongoing Budget session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, when RJD MLA Kumar Sarvjeet referred to the late Ram Vilas Paswan as "bechara" (pitiable). The remark triggered a fierce wave of protests from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leaders. In an expression of deep-seated resentment, LJP(RV) workers took to the streets and burned an effigy to register their protest against the RJD legislator's comments.

In a post on X, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) called Kumar Sarvjeet's remarks unacceptable. The party asserted that calling the late Ram Vilas Paswan "bechara" is not only an insult to him but also hurts the sentiments of those millions of deprived people.

"The unacceptable remark made by RJD leaders in the House against the messiah of Bihar's poor and Dalit-backwards communities, the revered Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, is absolutely unacceptable. Calling him bechara is not only an insult to him but also a hurt to the sentiments of those millions of deprived people," said Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). (ANI)

