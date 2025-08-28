Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday welcomed the Rajasthan High Court's decision to cancel the 2021 Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment, calling it a "commendable" decision and a major victory for the youth of the state.

In a post on X, Beniwal said the ruling dealt a "severe blow" to what he termed the "arrogant" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

He credited the verdict to RLP's sustained agitation, including a four-month-long dharna at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak, demanding the cancellation of the recruitment process.

"The decision of the Hon'ble Rajasthan High Court to cancel the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2021 is commendable. The National Democratic Party has been continuously struggling with this issue, and our dharna at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur for this demand continued for more than four months. Finally, the Hon'ble High Court delivered a severe blow to the arrogant government of the Bharatiya Janata Party. We have always advocated for the protection of the interests of lakhs of hardworking youth in the state from the streets to the assembly, and we will continue to do so in the future as well," Beniwal said.

He added that the party had always fought for the rights of hardworking youth and would continue to do so from the streets to the Assembly.

Beniwal also took aim at the BJP, alleging that the party had followed the same approach as the previous Congress government by opposing the cancellation of the SI exam.

"During the previous government, the game of paper leak that took place in Rajasthan under the protection of power--those people who were sitting behind the curtain playing that game--instead of taking action against them, the current BJP government also tried to protect them and by arguing against canceling the S.I. recruitment, the BJP had proven that it is now following in the footsteps of the Congress Party and has no concern for the future of the youth of Rajasthan," he posted on X.

He further congratulated the Struggle Committee for its role in the agitation, stating, "I also congratulate the Struggle Committee that has been working shoulder to shoulder with RLP to get this recruitment cancelled, that finally, truth and struggle have triumphed."

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court cancelled the 2021 SI recruitment process amid allegations of widespread collusion and paper leaks.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Sameer Jain, who had reserved the verdict on August 14 after hearing arguments from all parties. Petitions seeking cancellation of the recruitment were filed on August 13, 2024.

During the hearings, the state government clarified that it did not intend to cancel the recruitment at that stage, a stance also supported by the selected candidates who opposed the move. (ANI)

