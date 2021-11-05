Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Five people were killed when their car rammed into a tree near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh: 30 New Cases Reported in Kanpur, Tally Rises to 66.

The deceased hailed from nearby areas, Shahabad police station SHO, Inspector Prem Singh, said over phone.PTI SUN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)