New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Commuters are likely to face inconvenience as a portion of a road caved in near Metro Hospital on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in West Delhi on Sunday, the traffic police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the stretch.

Also Read | 'Tyre Burst is Not An Act of God, But Negligence of Driver’, Observes Bombay High Court, Asks Insurer to Pay Rs 1.2 Crore Relief to Accident Victim's Family.

"Movement of Traffic has been restricted on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in the carriageway from Loha Mandi towards Shadipur depot due to road caved-in near Metro Hospital and near New Patel Nagar park. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)