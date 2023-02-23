By Tanmay Sakalley And Siddharth Sharma

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Congress leaders, from across the country will come here to participate in the 85th plenary session to formulate the roadmap for assembly elections in 2023 and general elections in 2024, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Talking exclusively with ANI in Raipur on Wednesday, Baghel said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that the 85th plenary sessions of Congress are going to be held here. Such a big event has not happened before in Chhattisgarh."

"People here as well as the party workers in Chhattisgarh are very excited about the conclave and everyone is engaged in the preparations," he added.

The plenary sessions is slated to begin February 24 to 26.

He said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be arriving for the plenary session on Friday.

"The arrival of all guests has started and tomorrow our National President Mallikarjun Kharge along with all the general secretaries and members of the steering committee will come. We have a message that a day after tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi will be arriving here and then Priyanka Gandhi. Congress leaders across the state will be arriving here, he further said.

Baghel added that since this is the first session after Mallikarjun Kharge took over as the Congress President, the excitement level is high among the party workers.

"Particularly, the roadmap for the 2023 assembly elections and 2024 general elections will be formulated during the sessions. The issues to be raised during the elections will be discussed," he said.

He said that the failure of the central government at several fronts will also be discussed in the plenary session.

"Whenever there is a Congress plenary session, the entire country, as well as the world, keeps its eye on it, because foreign policies, national issues, politics, economy, agriculture, unemployment, inflation and other key issues are discussed," Baghel added.

He further added, "Keeping the same issues in mind, Rahul Gandhi took out Bharat Jodo Yatra and marched from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and people associated with it". (ANI)

