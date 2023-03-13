New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Four people who had robbed a car after beating up its owner were forced to flee on foot when they were chased and intercepted by police near the Tikri border, a senior officer here said on Monday.

The robbers had allegedly stolen the car from a man at gunpoint on Sunday from Hirankudna area of outer Delhi.

Also Read | India's Oscar-Winning Documentary The Elephant Whisperers Is Shot at Theppakadu Elephant Camp, the Oldest in Asia.

The victim in his complaint told police that he had gone to his farm in his Celerio car around 5.30 pm, and parked it near a school there. At about 6 pm, when he was trying to start the car, a man came and tried to take control of the steering wheel of his car, said a senior police officer.

"When the victim resisted him, he hit him with a helmet. The accused took the victim out of his car and hit him several times with his helmet. When the man resisted, the accused took out a pistol from his waist and pointed it towards him. In the meantime, two-three men reached the spot, sat in the car and all of them fled towards Rohtak Road," he said.

Also Read | The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win May Force Govt Not to Amend Wildlife Act, Says Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K Singh said after the incident staff was deployed at all prominent crossing points in the area of Mundka for checking of vehicles and at the same time border picket staff was also alerted.

"During intensive checking and patrolling, the stolen car was noticed at the Tikri border, the patrolling team started chasing the car. When the criminals realised that they would not manage to drive away, they stopped the car and fled on foot on main Rohtak Road towards Bahadurgarh near Delhi-Haryana border," he said.

The robbed car was recovered, police said, adding they are scouring CCTV to trace the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)