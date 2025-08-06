Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], August 6 (ANI): A shocking incident of armed robbery has occurred in Tripura's Sepahijala district, resulting in the murder of an 82-year-old man, Shanti Ranjan Das, and critically injuring his 70-year-old wife, Namita Das.

Namita Das has been rushed to GB Hospital in Agartala with life-threatening injuries, and her condition remains critical.

The attack took place in Ward No. 4 of the Sri Durga Sangha area under Melaghar-Kalamkhet Gram Panchayat.

A gang of 10 to 12 armed robbers broke into the couple's home late at night, targeting Namita Das's gold jewellery. When the couple resisted, Shanti Ranjan Das was tied up and beaten to death, while his wife was brutally attacked with sharp weapons.

Speaking to ANI, Sonamura Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das said, "The deceased has been identified as 82-year-old Shanti Ranjan Das, while his 70-year-old wife, Namita Das, was rushed to GB Hospital in Agartala with life-threatening injuries."

According to initial reports, the elderly couple lived alone. While the robbers attempted to snatch Namita Das's gold jewellery, the couple resisted, leading to the fatal attack.

The robbers allegedly tied up Shanti Ranjan Das and beat him to death, while his wife was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon. The couple's three sons were not at home at the time; one is an employee of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and the other two live and work in Agartala.

The local community awoke to the tragic news this morning and is in a state of shock and panic. A large police force, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, arrived at the scene, cordoned off the house, and began an investigation. Residents are being questioned. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety and security of citizens, even within their own homes.

In a recent development, Sonamura police have confirmed the arrest of three individuals from Kathalia Mura on suspicion of their involvement in the robbery. Police are currently interrogating the suspects, and it is expected that further details about the remaining gang members will emerge soon. (ANI)

