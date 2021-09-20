New Delhi, September 20: Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's renowned hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has prepared a 'robotic lab' which has the capacity to conduct more than two lakh general tests in a single day.

AIIMS "robotic smart lab" has the capacity to conduct two lakhs tests in a single day. This hi-tech lab was started last year in July and inaugurated by Former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Today, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visited this lab and spent more than 20 minutes to see the working of this robotic lab which is fully IT and digitally enabled.

Currently, this lab is conducting 3,000-4,000 tests per day but it has a capacity to conduct 8,000 tests per hour and two lakh tests in a single day.

"As of now, we are conducting 3,000-4,000 sample testings in a single day via this lab. The capacity is almost 8,000 tests per hour and 2 lakh tests in a day," said Dr Tushar Sehgal, Assistant professor, Department of Medicine at AIIMS, Delhi.

This AIIMS smart lab is providing high-quality diagnostics and reduced time in producing lab reports here. The lab is doing more than 70- 270 advanced tests and some of them are free of cost for the patients, the official said.

Elaborating further, Dr Sehgal said, "The testing involves a few stages. It primarily involves three main stages i.e. pre-analytical, analytical and post-analytical stage."

'We have three different types of sample testing methods as well. Haematology, Coagulation, Chemistry are the methods," Dr Sehgal added.

AIIMS Hi-tech robotic lab is also providing some free of cost tests like the D-Dimer test that costs around Rs 1,000 in private labs. "There are some tests which we do free of cost. Our vision is to provide most of the tests free of cost like LFT, CBC, D-Dimer test etc."

