By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will soon be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security, said the officials on Tuesday.

Also Read | Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 per Litre; Taza Milk To Cost Rs 25 for 500 ML.

The decision has been taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital was held. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the meeting that was held during the last week of July, it was emphasised that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident happen in the camp where they were living.

Also Read | ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector Staff Nurse Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Check Details Here.

"These refugees will soon be shifted to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) flats in Bakkarwala village of Outer Delhi. There is a total of 250 flats belonging to the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category where all 1,100 Rohingyas, currently residing in the Madanpur Khadar camp, will be accommodated," said a senior official.

In the meeting, Delhi Police were instructed to provide security to the premises where these flats are located and the Social Welfare department of the Delhi Government had been ordered to ensure basic facilities like a fan, three times meals, landline phone, television and recreational facilities in the new campus.

Delhi government has been ordered to equip the flat with basic amenities and hand it over to FRRO (Foreign Regional Registration Offices) which will felicitate the shifting of Rohingya into these flats.

During COVID, NDMC had provided these flats in the Bakkarwala area to the Delhi government for isolation of suspected cases of coronavirus infection.

All Rohingyas who will be shifted to these flats hold the unique ID of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and their details are on record. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)