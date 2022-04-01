New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani told the Lok Sabha on Friday that her ministry has decided to join hands with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics for validation of the data on malnourished children in the country.

In February, when the height and weight of 1 crore children were measured according to WHO yardstick, it was found that just 2 per cent of them were severely acutely malnourished, she said while replying to a question in the House.

Also Read | Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Meets PM Narendra Modi, Apprises Him of Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine and Bilateral Initiatives.

"But if you match it with the NFHS (National Family Health Survey) data, it comes at 19 per cent there... We cannot publish it until we validate this data with that of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics," Irani said.

"Last week, we decided to enter into an agreement with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics," she added.

Also Read | Ramadan 2022: Telangana Govt Allows Muslim Employees To Leave Early During Ramazan.

Under this agreement, the minister said as many as 30,000 pediatrician across the country will offer their services in validating the data collected on "well-nourished or malnourished" children through Poshan Tracker App.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)