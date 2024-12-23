New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Over 39,000 candidates from reserved categories have been given appointment letters for government jobs during the Rozgar Mela on Monday, which is a strong affirmation of the Centre's commitment to social equity, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the latest edition of the Rozgar Mela, where 71,000 appointment letters were distributed virtually across 45 locations nationwide.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, addressed the gathering prior to the distribution, emphasising the transformative impact of such initiatives on the nation's socio-economic fabric.

"39,118 of the 71,000 appointment letters distributed at today's Rozgar Mela are allocated to candidates from reserved categories," he said.

Addressing the event, Singh highlighted the significant representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), emphasising that the initiative reflects the government's focus on creating equitable opportunities besides fostering inclusive growth across the country.

Stressing on the government's commitment to social equity, he said that 29.21 per cent of the new appointments belong to the OBC, marking a 27 per cent increase in recruitment for the community compared to the preceding decade.

Additionally, 15.8 per cent of appointments were allocated to SC and 9.59 per cent to ST, the minister said.

This increase demonstrates the unwavering focus of the Modi government on empowering traditionally marginalised sections of society, Singh said.

The minister also underscored a fourfold rise in filling backlog vacancies for reserved categories, with numbers surging from 1,08,000 between 2004 and 2014 to 4,00,000 in the past decade.

“This reflects the government's priority towards bridging the gaps in employment for these communities,” he added.

"Women's representation received a notable boost, with approximately 5,000 of the newly appointed individuals joining the paramilitary forces, symbolising the administration's emphasis on gender inclusion in traditionally male-dominated fields," Singh said.

He said that government employment is just one aspect of the employment landscape.

Singh elaborated on the government's initiatives to create non-government employment opportunities through programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, which has facilitated over 50.89 crore micro-enterprise loans, and the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, which has benefited nearly one crore street vendors.

The minister said that the startup ecosystem has placed India third globally, with 1.56 lakh startups, compared to just a few hundred a decade ago.

He attributed this success to initiatives like the Rs 1,000 crore venture fund for space startups and a robust paid internship programme that has already connected 1.25 lakh youths to opportunities in 280 registered companies.

Infrastructure development has also catalysed job creation, with highway construction increasing by 60 per cent and metro rail networks expanding from 248 km in 2014 to 945 km, Singh said.

Similarly, the number of operational airports has more than doubled, further bolstering connectivity and economic growth, the minister said.

Singh urged over 71,000 new appointees to envision their roles as contributors to a developed India.

“As India celebrates its centenary of independence in 2047, these individuals will bring their expertise and experience to build a new, self-reliant nation," he said.

