New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the bail application of Leena Paulose, the wife of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a Rs 200 Crore money laundering case linked to an extortion investigation.

Paulose's counsel argued that the applicant had been in jail for over three years and two months without a trial. Paulose's counsel added that the trial had not yet commenced and even charges were not framed against the applicant.

Justice Anish Dayal allowed the delay in refiling the application, directed the ED to respond, and scheduled the next hearing for January 22, 2025.

Advocates Anant Malik and Paul John Edison, appearing for Leena Paulose, argued that the applicant was arrested solely because she is the wife of the main accused, Sukesh Chandrasekhar. They contended that there was no malafide or dishonest intent on her part and that she acted as a dutiful wife.

The defence further pointed out that the prosecution has failed to establish any direct involvement between the applicant and the complainant, as evidenced by the FIR.

In her bail plea, Leena Paulose argued that her prolonged detention is a violation of her fundamental right under Article 21, as it deprives her of the right to live with dignity. Paulose emphasized that the right to conjugal life is a key part of Article 21. At 41 years old, Paulose, who previously suffered a miscarriage, has not been able to conceive.

Paulose pointed out that as she nears menopause, the chance of having a child diminishes, and denying her this right based on mere allegations is unjust, unreasonable and a violation of her human rights.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also named Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the case.

The ED's investigation stems from an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, the wife of former Religare Enterprises promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Shivinder was arrested in October 2019 in connection with a case of alleged fund misappropriation at Religare Finvest Ltd.

According to reports, Chandrasekhar and his associates extorted money from Aditi by posing as government officials, promising to secure bail for her husband. Using a spoof call while incarcerated at Rohini jail, Chandrasekhar impersonated a central government official and convinced Aditi to transfer money in exchange for bail.

Both Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the Delhi Police for their involvement in the fraud. (ANI)

