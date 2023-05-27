Chennai, May 27 (PTI) Foreign currencies worth Rs 3.37 crore were seized at Chennai airport and a passenger was arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Saturday.

The foreign currencies include US Dollar and Saudi Arabian Riyal in various denominations valued at Rs 3.37 crore.

Acting on specific inputs, the Customs authorities intercepted a passenger bound for Singapore on May 25 and recovered 52 notes of USD 100 denominations that were concealed in his undergarment, a press release from Commissioner of Customs M Mathew Jolly said.

Further examination of his baggage led to the recovery of additional 2,793 notes of USD 100 denominations and 1,000 notes of Saudi Arabian Riyal 500 denomination.

In total, 3,835 notes of foreign currencies were retrieved from him under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested and an investigation has been launched, the release said.

