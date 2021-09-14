Aurangabad, Sep 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the conservation and development of the 12th century Udgir Fort in Latur, Minister of State for Environment Sanjay Bansode has said.

The fund will be used to conduct a structural audit of the fort, excavation in a scientific manner, cleaning of the fort structure and walls, its conservation and development of amenities for tourists, the minister said in a release issued on Monday night.

The fort, located in Latur district, over 250 km from Aurangabad, is believed to have been built in the pre-Bahamani age (12th century).

The monument is famous for the historic war between the Marathas and Nizams in 1760.

The fort is surrounded by a 40-feet-deep trench and the 'samadhi' of Hindu saint Udgir Maharaj is located there.

