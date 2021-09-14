Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called Payments Background which allows users to add backgrounds while sending money via its platform. The new feature is now live for both Android and iOS users and reportedly aimed to offer a personalised payments experience to WhatsApp users. WhatsApp To Stop Working on These Android & iOS Smartphones From November 1, 2021; Check Full List Here.

The instant messaging app has added a list of seven backgrounds from which users can choose the one they like while sending money to their family or friends. Users can also choose backgrounds for sending payments on holidays, travel and birthdays. This feature is similar to the one available in Google Pay where users can choose one from a range of backgrounds while transferring money. Here's how to use the WhatsApp Payments Background feature.

WhatsApp Payments Background Feature (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

1. Open your WhatsApp app on a smartphone and open the chat box of a person to whom you want to transfer the money.

2. Tap on the 'Attachment Icon' located at the right side of the text box.

3. Select 'Payment' and enter the amount that you want to send.

4. To select the background, tap on the 'Three Star icon' situated towards the right of the payment amount and you will come across a list of backgrounds.

5. Select the background that you like and matches your payment theme and you are good to go.

You can also add a note along with a background to mention the reason for your payment. Once done, the recipient will be able to see the amount that you have paid and your selected background.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).