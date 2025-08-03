Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI): For the year 2025-26, under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Gujarat has been allocated a grant of Rs 50 crore. These approvals have been significantly boosting fisheries activities in Gujarat.

It also aims to modernise the sector, improve traceability, and build a robust fisheries management system while ensuring the socio-economic welfare of fishing communities. From 2020-21 to 2024-25, the Government of India has approved projects (with multiple components) worth Rs 897.54 crore for Gujarat under PMMSY.

To boost fish production and improve fishermen's livelihoods, the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PMMSY. The scheme aims to strengthen the infrastructure essential for the fisheries sector while addressing key gaps in the fisheries value chain, such as production, productivity, quality, modern technology, post-harvest infrastructure, and marketing.

Gujarat is the second-largest marine fish-producing state in the country. Over the past four years, the state has recorded an average annual fish production of approximately 8.56 lakh metric tonnes. In 2023-24 (Oct-Sept), Gujarat's marine fish production stood at 7,04,828 metric tonnes, while inland fish production was 2,03,073 metric tonnes, bringing the total to around 9,07,901 metric tonnes. For 2024-25 (Oct-Sept), marine fish production is projected at 7,64,343 metric tonnes and inland production at 2,72,430 metric tonnes. The state's total fish production for the year is expected to reach approximately 10,36,773 metric tonnes.

To tap into the full potential of Gujarat's 2,340.62-kilometre-long coastline, the state government has taken several impactful steps in the fisheries sector. These include a reduction in VAT on diesel, subsidies on kerosene and petrol, land allocation for mp farming, development of road and electricity infrastructure, and improved port facilities for small fishermen. Additionally, four new fishing ports are being developed at Madhvad, Nava Bandar, Veraval-2, and Sutrapada.

For the year 2025-26, the state government has introduced several new initiatives to further boost the sector. These include assistance in establishing Biofloc and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), support for procuring medicines, minerals, and probiotics for mp pond preparation, and aid for cage culture (Bhambharapani). Other provisions include support for setting up modern boat-building yards, blast freezers, and cold storage facilities for boat owners, fisheries cooperative societies, and fish traders. Additional assistance will also be extended for the replacement of boats and nets for traditional fishermen, the establishment of fish by-product processing units, seaweed seed banks, mp/fish/crab hatcheries, and seaweed culture using raft or tube net systems. (ANI)

