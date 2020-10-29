Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): On credible information, the cops of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team along with Saifabad Police busted an illegal Hawala money racket here on Wednesday.

The racket was operating from Fathemaidan Club out gate, LB Stadium in the limits of Saifabad Police Station. Police intercepted one Ford Endeavour car and apprehended one accused Abbagonolla Avinash Goud and found a huge amount of unaccounted cash.

Also Read | JEE Main Candidate in Assam Who Got 99.8% Marks Arrested for ‘Using Proxy in Exam’.

Telangana Police further said in a release: "On inquiry, it was revealed that the accused is running real estate business in and around Hyderabad and Coimbatore. To develop his business, he borrowed Rs 50 lakh from a person named Ramesh."

"Ramesh sent the money through a Hawala agent by identification with unique code and the accused Abbagonolla Avinash, received the net cash near Karachi Bakery, MJ Market with an intention to transport the same to Tamil Nadu for investment in real estate business and he failed to produce relevant documents pertaining to the cash transaction," it added.

Also Read | Meghalaya Police Registers Case Against Man for Facebook Posts Against Indigenous Community.

The apprehended accused along with seized cash Rs 50 lakh, one car and one iPhone have been handed over to SHO, Saifabad Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)