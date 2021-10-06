Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday said it is making efforts to link a large number of farmers with Kisan Credit Card (KCC) programme to boost agriculture and rural economy in the state, and banks have so far sanctioned Rs 68,516 lakh as loans to beneficiaries under the scheme.

Applications of more than 2.01 lakh farmers in the state have been approved by the commercial banks under the programme, it said.

Launched in 1998, the KCC scheme aims at providing adequate and timely credit support from the banking system to farmers for their cultivation.

"A sum of Rs 68,516 lakh has been sanctioned as loans to the beneficiaries under the KCC programme," the statement said, adding that advances to the tune of Rs 734.5 lakh have also been disbursed to 1,359 people for fish farming.

For empowerment of cultivators, the process of covering them under the KCC programme is going on, it said.

So far, a total loan of Rs 1,545 lakh has been sanctioned to dairy farmers of the state.

Additionally, Rs 662.9 lakh has also been approved through the Jharkhand State Milk Federation to 2,701 beneficiaries, it said.

"Special instructions have been given by the chief minister to cover a maximum number of beneficiaries under the KCC scheme. We are running campaigns to make people aware of the programme and working on a mission mode to ensure that a large number of growers can get benefits of KCC," Agriculture Department's director Nisha Oraon said.

