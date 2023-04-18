Ramban (J-K), Apr 18 (PTI) Police on Tuesday seized Rs 9.35 lakh cash from a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

During routine checking, a police team intercepted a car which was on its way from Ramban to Dharam. A total of 1,870 notes of 500 denomination with a total value of Rs 9,35,000 was seized from a man, identified as Tariq Ahmed, travelling in the car. they said.

Also Read | Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus Can Affect Different Cell Types in Brain Causing Long-Term Disabilities: Study.

During questioning, Ahmad said he is working with a contractor but failed to justify the possession of such a huge amount of cash, the officials said.

The cash was seized by the police party as the matter pertains to be of tax evasion, they said, adding the Income Tax Department was alerted for further action.

Also Read | A Healthy India Means a Healthy World: WHO Representative to India Roderico H Ofrin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)