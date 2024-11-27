New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI): The MCD has informed the National Green Tribunal that a fine of Rs 95.35 lakh was imposed on violators for illegally dumping construction and demolition debris in October.

The NGT sought regular replies from the authorities concerned with steps preventing air pollution in the national capital.

In its status report dated November 22, the MCD said various steps were being taken to control air pollution, including forming 372 surveillance teams, with 1,295 officers, to check the open burning of biomass and to prevent illegal construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping under the "winter action plan".

Regarding imposing fines on violators, the report said 398 challans were imposed across such sites on violators for Rs 96.35 lakh in October, of which Rs 4.2 lakh was collected.

It said no challans were issued in October for open burning.

"MCD has designated 106 sites for the dumping of C&D waste or debris in various wards, of which 55 C&D local dumping sites are being improved by way of barricading/ water sprinklers," the report said.

It said Delhi generated around 6,000 tonne per day (TPD) of C&D waste of which 5,000 TPD was being processed at the facilities in Bakkarwala, Ranikhera (1000 TPD), Shastri Park and Jahangir Puri or Burari.

According to the report, the MCD 311 mobile application helped residents raise complaints regarding garbage issues, C&D waste, air pollution and other general issues.

"So far, 7,28,341 complaints have been received from July 1, 2022, to October 31, 2024, on the 311 app of which 6,25,309 (85.85 per cent) of complaints have been resolved," the report claimed.

According to the report, about 11,871 complaints of air pollution were received in October, 2024, on the app of which 3,547 complaints were resolved and 8,324 complaints were pending.

The report further said 20 anti-smog guns were installed at various MCD facilities to control air pollution by suppressing the suspended dust.

The anti-smog guns were installed on 15 high-rises in Dr SPM Civic Centre, Tagore Garden Community Hall, Nigam Bhawan in Kashmiri Gate, House Tax building in Lajpat Nagar and the zonal buildings at Civil Lines, Shastri Park, Najafgarh, Shahdara, west zone, and Rohini.

Similar installations were also carried out at Kasturba Hospital, Kalkaji Hospital, Balak Ram Hospital, Tilak Nagar Hospital and Swami Dayanand Hospital, the report said.

It said 195 water sprinklers and 28 mobile anti-smog guns were deployed on various roads to abate dust pollution.

According to the report, 15,582 kilometer length of colony roads were being swept by about 57,500 cleaning workers, while 52 mechanical sweepers were deployed for up to 12 hours to sweep around 3,000 kilometer road stretches.

It said a new dust control and management cell was constituted to monitor activities over air pollution.

