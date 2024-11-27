Haldwani: Husband Divorces Wife Through 'Triple Talaq' After Affair Gets Exposed, Charges Filed Against Him and Family

In Haldwani, a woman alleges her husband divorced her through 'triple talaq' after his affair was exposed. Charges have been filed against him and his family for assault and illegal practices.

News Team Latestly| Nov 27, 2024 07:38 PM IST
Haldwani: Husband Divorces Wife Through 'Triple Talaq' After Affair Gets Exposed, Charges Filed Against Him and Family
Arrest | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Haldwani, November 27: In a shocking incident in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, a woman has accused her husband, Sami Alam, of divorcing her through triple talaq after 16 years of marriage. The divorce reportedly followed the discovery of his affair with another woman, with Alam publicly announcing the separation in front of their relatives.

According to a report by News18, The case came to light when the victim’s brother, Samir, reported the incident to the police. He explained that his sister had wed Sami Alam from Banbhulpura in 2008, and they had two daughters. However, their relationship started to deteriorate when Sami abandoned her and eloped with another woman just two years into their marriage. Haldwani Shocker: 10 Men on 2 Cars Harass Women Returning From Movie Theatre, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Despite being apprehended by the police and issuing an apology, Sami's behaviour

    Despite being apprehended by the police and issuing an apology, Sami's behaviour reportedly persisted, marked by allegations of domestic abuse and threats, often linked to his claimed identity as a journalist. Tensions flared again in early November when, on November 6, Sami allegedly assaulted his wife. The following day, Samir stepped in and took his sister to his home for safety. However, on November 8, Sami showed up at the family residence, threatening divorce unless she returned to him. Fearing social backlash, the woman complied, only to later discover that Sami had secretly remarried. Haldwani: Narrow Escape for Scooter Rider as 2-Wheeler Catches Fire on Road, Video Shows Vehicle Burnt to Ashes.

    During a confrontation over his second marriage, Sami allegedly ingested four pills, believing them to be poison. His family rushed him to Soban Singh Jeena Base Hospital, where he was later transferred to Sushila Tiwari Hospital, where it was found that the pills were intoxicants, not poison. The next day, Sami reportedly gave his first wife a triple talaq, an illegal practice still practised in some circles and forced her out of the house. Following a complaint by the victim’s brother, the Banbhulpura police filed charges against Sami Alam, his mother, sister, and brother for assault and the unlawful practice of triple talaq. The investigation is still ongoing.

    reportedly persisted, marked by allegations of domestic abuse and threats, often linked to his claimed identity as a journalist. Tensions flared again in early November when, on November 6, Sami allegedly assaulted his wife. The following day, Samir stepped in and took his sister to his home for safety. However, on November 8, Sami showed up at the family residence, threatening divorce unless she returned to him. Fearing social backlash, the woman complied, only to later discover that Sami had secretly remarried.

