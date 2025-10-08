New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan chaired his maiden meeting with Floor Leaders of all political parties of the Rajya Sabha today.

Welcoming the 29 Floor Leaders, including ministers, the Chairman thanked them for their overwhelming response and for their goodwill messages on his assumption of office. He remarked that it was heartening to see leaders from across the political spectrum gathered together at short notice.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman emphasized the importance of ensuring that the Rajya Sabha functions with the dignity, discipline, and decorum it deserves. He underlined that dialogue, deliberation, debate, and discussion are the basic tenets of parliamentary democracy.

Highlighting the opportunities available to Members to raise issues of public concern, Chairman referred to Zero Hour, Special Mentions, and Question Hour as vital instruments that allow Members to bring forth matters of urgent public importance.

He reminded Members that the Constitution of India and the Rules Book of the Rajya Sabha serve as the guiding framework--the Laxman Rekha--for parliamentary discourse.

The Chairman reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the rights of all Members within this framework, while stressing the shared responsibility of all to maintain the sanctity of the House.

He urged all Members to utilize every day, every hour, every minute, and every second of the House's time to strengthen the democratic process.

Leader of the House and Union Health Minister JP Nadda initiated the exchange of views, which was followed by interventions from other leaders.

Nadda laid thrust on following the high traditions of Parliamentary Procedure while running the House and extended all possible support at his command to ensure smooth conduct of proceedings.

The Floor Leaders of political parties, while extending their full cooperation in running the House, requested Chairman to give adequate opportunity to the Opposition Parties to raise their voices in the House through various parliamentary devices such as Zero Hour, Question Hour, Private Members' Business (PMB), Short Duration Discussions (SDD) and Calling Attention Notices (CAN).

It was suggested that efforts be made to allocate reasonable time to each party so that smaller parties are not left behind owing to their limited numerical strength - to which the Chairman gave an assurance that he would look into.

A release said that the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere with participation of all floor leaders. In his concluding observations, the Chairman described the upcoming Winter Session as an opportunity for collective effort and productive deliberation. He assured that all valuable suggestions made by Members would be given due consideration and thanked everyone for their participation. (ANI)

