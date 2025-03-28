New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma on Friday introduced a private member's resolution in the Upper House, calling for the establishment of a Council for Future Affairs (CFA).

This proposed apex institution would serve as a national-level body to coordinate, innovate and lead India's advancement in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Quantum Computing and Small Modular Nuclear Reactors, according to a press release issued by Sharma's office.

Also Read | Xhamster and Stripchat Operated From Noida? ED Raids Couple For Allegedly Shooting Adult Webcam Videos for Cyprus Company Which Hosts International Pornographic Sites.

The resolution envisions the CFA as a unified platform for integrating research, industrial development, policy strategy and global collaboration, enabling India to become not just a participant but a leader in shaping the future global order.

The proposal of Sharma, the Independent member from Haryana, draws inspiration from the state government announcement of the creation of a "Department of Future", making Haryana the first state in India to institutionalise strategic foresight in governance.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 28th Roza of Ramzan on March 29 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

This department is designed to function as a think tank, catalyst and coordination hub across vital sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education, urban development and sustainability.

Sharma praised the progressive governance of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, stating that "under his visionary leadership, Haryana has emerged as a national model in future-oriented governance, showing how states can lead the way for national policy innovation".

The MP also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, noting that the proposed CFA is a natural extension of the prime minister's transformative vision for a digitally empowered and self-reliant India, the release said.

Over the past decade, PM Modi has championed landmark digital governance initiatives such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Aadhaar-enabled public delivery system and Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Sharma said, "The Council for Future Affairs will build upon this strong foundation laid by PM Modi and take India into the next frontier -- ensuring we are not only prepared for disruptive technologies but actively shaping them in alignment with our national priorities and values."

The resolution further proposes the establishment of domain-specific Research and Product Development Councils (RPDCs) backed by budgetary support and global partnerships to accelerate the translation of research into market-ready innovations.

It recommends that the CFA be positioned to report directly to the prime minister to ensure inter-ministerial coordination and high-level execution.

Receiving broad support across party lines, the resolution underscores a growing consensus in Parliament on the need for institutional mechanisms to anticipate and respond to the rapid pace of technological disruption, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)