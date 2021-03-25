Jammu, Mar 25 (PTI) A three-day long celebration focussing on renowned physician Shriya Bhat and great Kashmir emperor Lalitaditya Muktapida are planned for displaced Kashmiri Pandits across the globe by RSS's Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra in connection with Navreh from April 12.

Navreh is the Kashmiri New Year celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the community across the world in a virtual address on April 14.

"We are planning three days of celebrations from April 12 in connection with Navreh (the new year) across the globe on a mega scale", the organisation's member Avtar Krishen Trakroo said.

He said several programmes, functions, and competitions are being planned in Jammu and various other places across the globe to celebrate the 12th, 13th and 24th as Samarpan divas, Sankalp divas and Shaurya divas, respectively. The Kendra will reach out to the Kashmiri Pandits in different parts of the world to ensure their participation in these celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)