Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday advocated accessible and affordable healthcare for all to empower "every unit of society."

In his address at the inauguration of the Dada Gujar's Mata Bal hospital of Maharashtra Arogya Mandal in Pune, Bhagwat said, "Not every unit of the society is strong, and therefore, it is necessary to work to empower and give it strength to make it self-sufficient."

Stressing the need for accessible and affordable treatment, the RSS chief said, "If various treatments like Ayurveda, Allopathy, Homeopathy were made available in one place, it would be possible to get treatment at easy and affordable rates."

He also stressed the need to focus on Ayurveda to improve the accessibility and the affordability of treatment.

"At present, treatment is expensive. The stress of this expense falls on the patient and his family. Ayurveda considers wellness along with illness. Therefore, it is necessary to give strength to various branches of Ayurveda," Bhagwat said.

Pressing on the need for becoming a "strong society", the RSS chief said that the world should get something from India.

"We, as a country, should give something to the world. We have that ability. If we can do this, then we can stand as a strong and powerful country in the world. For this, there is a need to express the feeling of belonging and affection toward the nation," he said. (ANI)

