Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday participated in a social harmony meeting during his visit to Gorakhpur.

The programme was organised as part of the Sangh's centenary year celebrations.

Also Read | India's 1st National Cow Culture Museum to Open in Mathura, Check Details.

According to Sangh sources, the RSS chief addressed prominent citizens and volunteers at the social harmony meeting held at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium. Prior to the meeting, he inaugurated an exhibition on the Sangh's 100-year journey and the theme of 'Panch Parivartan' by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

Thereafter, Bhagwat visited the exhibition and gathered information about various aspects of the Sangh's centenary year.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: 3 Children Die by Drowning After Falling Into Water-Filled Pit While Playing in Goalpara.

Earlier this week, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat called for the establishment of a separate, empowered Veterinary Council, stating that decisions related to animals and public safety must be guided by veterinarians and subject-matter experts.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the XXII Annual Convention of the Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice (ISACP) and the National Symposium on "Role of Canine in One Health: Building Partnerships and Resolving Challenges," held in Nagpur.

Referring to the recent controversy in Delhi over stray dogs, Bhagwat said public discourse had become polarised. "Two extreme ideas were being discussed: either kill all dogs or do not touch them at all. But if humans have to live with dogs, the real question is how they should live together," he said, stressing the need for balanced and humane solutions.

Highlighting scientific approaches, Bhagwat said a middle path is both possible and necessary. "Dog population can be controlled through sterilisation, and several preventive steps can be taken to reduce risks to humans. These are practical solutions based on knowledge, not emotion," he said, adding that his views were shaped by his background as a veterinarian.

The RSS Chief also urged veterinarians to think beyond traditionally perceived limitations. "Earlier, it was believed that veterinarians had a very limited scope. That thinking is wrong. We must think big and recognise the larger role veterinarians can play in society, public health, and policy," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)