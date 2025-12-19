Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Prabuddha Nagarik Sammelan (Conference of Enlightened Citizens) was held on Friday from 10 am at the Uttar Banga Marwari Bhavan, Siliguri.

The day-long conference is being organised by the RSS Uttar Banga Prant.

Also Read | US Green Card Lottery Programme Suspended by Donald Trump: Will It Hurt Indian Techies and Workers?.

Titled "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: A Journey of 100 Years", the Sammelan will witness the participation of over a hundred enlightened citizens representing diverse sections of society from eight districts of North Bengal, along with participants from the neighbouring state of Sikkim.

RSS Chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Winter Session of Parliament Concludes; Lok Sabha Productivity at 111%, Rajya Sabha at 121%.

The programme will be attended by senior citizens, retired government officials, academicians, doctors, advocates, eminent businesspersons, artists, poets, writers, sportspersons, members of various social and religious non-governmental organisations, select media representatives, and other socially prominent citizens of Siliguri.

Earlier, while addressing a Youth Conference held here on Thursday, Bhagwat elaborated on the historical evolution and progressive development of the RSS over the past century.

He highlighted the organisation's continuous efforts towards building a healthy society and a strong nation through the creation of ethically grounded and socially committed swayamsevaks. He also addressed and dispelled several misconceptions associated with the Sangh.

Emphasising that the core objective of the RSS is the creation of "sajjan": morally upright and virtuous individuals, Bhagwat said such individuals, guided by selfless service and value-based living, play a crucial role in strengthening national pride and development.

A question-and-answer session was also held during the Youth Conference, where participants raised key issues related to national security, education, and the national outlook. Responding to these queries, the RSS Chief underscored the importance of embracing India's ancient Sanatan cultural values and promoting self-reliance (Swadeshi) as essential elements in nation-building and strengthening national security. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)