Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday met the families of the victims who died due to the consumption of contaminated drinking water in Indore and also those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Gandhi accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of criminal negligence over the deaths and illnesses caused by contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore, saying the government must take responsibility and ensure compensation and assistance to the affected families.

After meeting the victims and their families, Gandhi said access to clean drinking water remains a serious issue in the country even today. He alleged that the failure to provide safe drinking water and control pollution reflected the government's inability to discharge its basic responsibilities.

Several people have died, and many others have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water in the area, he noted, adding that such incidents were a direct consequence of administrative negligence. "The affected families must be given proper compensation and support," he demanded.

Quoting local residents, the Congress leader said there was still no assured supply of clean drinking water in Bhagirathpura, and that alternative arrangements were temporary and largely symbolic. He warned that once public attention faded, the situation could revert to its earlier state. Residents, he said, were demanding a permanent and systematic solution, which was fully justified.

Gandhi said that as Leader of the Opposition, it was his duty to raise the concerns of the affected families and stand with them in their struggle for basic civic amenities.

He also questioned the implementation of the Smart City scheme, remarking that it appeared to be a new model of a "Smart City" in which citizens did not even have access to clean drinking water. The problem, he said, was not limited to Indore but was prevalent in many cities across the country.

Later, in a post on X, Gandhi alleged that the BJP's "double-engine government" model was marked by poisoned water, air, medicine and land, and that when questions were raised, bulldozers were deployed instead of accountability. He said no one was held responsible for the deaths of the poor, and demanded punishment for those responsible, along with proper treatment and immediate compensation for the victims.

The Smart Cities Mission (SCM) aims to enhance the quality of life in India's cities through smart, sustainable solutions. Its goal is to create cities that are economically vibrant, inclusive and environmentally friendly. By focusing on key areas such as infrastructure, governance, and social development, SCM seeks to transform urban living across the country.

Launched on June 25, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Smart Cities Mission aims to improve the quality of life in 100 cities by providing efficient services, robust infrastructure, and sustainable solutions. Focused on economic growth, inclusivity, and sustainability, it addresses diverse needs such as housing, transport, education, healthcare, and recreation, with the goal of creating adaptable urban spaces that serve as models for other cities.

With 100 cities driving the initiative, the Smart Cities Mission has achieved substantial progress. As of May 9, 2025, a total of 7,555 projects--94% of the total 8,067 projects--have been completed, amounting to ₹1,51,361 crore. Additionally, 512 projects worth ₹13,043 crore are in the advanced stages of implementation. This amounts to overall 8,067 multi-sectoral projects valued at ₹1.64 lakh crore.

The total allocated union budget for the Smart Cities Mission was ₹47,652 crore. By March 31, 2025, 99.44% of the total budgeted outlay has been released to 100 cities in the mission. The centre's share is supplemented by other sources of funding such as contributions by the state governments, urban local bodies, public-private partnerships, etc., making the total investment 1.64 lakh crores.

As of May 9, 2025, 94% of the total 8,067 projects have been successfully completed, reflecting significant progress in reshaping urban landscapes across India. (ANI)

