Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): After the Mahayuti emerged as the largest bloc in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed joy over the victory and urged party corporators to remain humble and work in the interest of Mumbai's citizens.

"Today, I am very happy that through all your hard work and the people's trust in Modiji, the public has given us a big victory. Now, for the next five years, it will be the Mahayuti that remains in power in the BMC in Mumbai," Fadnavis spoke at a gathering while interacting with the winning candidates of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections at Vasant Smruti in Mumbai.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda in West Bengal; Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Attend Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

Emphasising responsible governance, the Chief Minister said elected representatives would be judged by their conduct.

"Keeping in mind the trust shown by the people of Mumbai, we must contribute in their interest. Nagarsevaks (corporators) should maintain simplicity and humility in their conduct, because the public will judge you by your behaviour. If anything goes wrong, the people do not blame the corporator alone, but the entire party," he said.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of January 17 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Fadnavis also said that he and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have prepared a long-term roadmap for the financial capital. "Eknath Shinde and I have prepared a big plan for Mumbai. Going forward, we have a lot of work to do for the city," he added.

According to official figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BMC, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party, winning 89 seats. The party polled 11,79,273 votes, accounting for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast, while its vote share among all winning candidates stood at 45.22 per cent.

Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share. Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the civic body.

On the Opposition side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), which contested in alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast, while the MNS won six seats with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share. The Indian National Congress secured 24 seats with 2,42,646 votes, representing 4.44 per cent of the total votes.

Among other parties, the AIMIM won eight seats, the NCP secured three seats, the Samajwadi Party won two seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won one seat.

The total votes polled in the election stood at 54,64,412, with 11,677 voters opting for NOTA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)