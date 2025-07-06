New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Intense discussions on a wide range of issues, including religious conversions and the perceived demographic imbalances arising from differential population growth, were held during the three-day annual meeting of the RSS 'prant pracharaks', which concluded here on Sunday.

While the organisational matters and plans for the RSS' centenary year remained the key focus of the meeting, the organisation also deliberated on various internal security challenges facing the country, according to sources.

The meeting, which began here on Friday, concluded with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the delegates.

Sources said the meeting expressed concern over the recent incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and the US, as well as "unrelenting violence" against Hindus and other religious minority community members in Bangladesh.

Deliberating on the current political scenario in the country, the meeting took note of the efforts being made to create a division in the society along regional, linguistic, and caste lines, as it discussed a strategy to promote social harmony and unity in the country, they said.

The delegates also discussed the situation in Manipur that witnessed ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities, they added.

Sources said the recent Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj and its contribution to uniting Hindus around Sanatan spiritual values also featured in the discussions, with delegates hailing its success, and sharing their experiences from the ground.

The meeting raised concerns over certain digital contents adversely impacting the Indian family structures and societal norms, and discussed ways to address the issue, sources said.

According to sources, Operation Sindoor also figured in the meeting with delegates sharing their experiences from border areas during the military conflict between India and Pakistan and the role of the RSS cadres in a war-like situation.

The annual meeting, which reviewed the progress made in the RSS' organisational work in the country, also discussed plans to organise several events -- from Hindu Sammelans to launching a door-to-door contact drive -- to mark the organisation's centenary year.

The RSS will complete 100 years of its foundation on Vijayadashmi which will be celebrated this year on October 2.

The three-day meeting, presided over by RSS chief Bhagwat and its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, was attended by all RSS joint general secretaries, heads of its various departments and national organisational secretaries of its 32 affiliates.

More than 200 prant pracharaks and sah-prant pracharaks and kshetra pracharaks, sah-kshetra pracharaks from across the country participated in the meeting.

RSS pracharaks are full-time workers of the organisation. According to the RSS organisational structure, there are a total of 11 'kshetras' (regions) and 46 prants (provinces). Each 'kshetra' comprises three to four RSS provinces.

