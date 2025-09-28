Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has invited Kamaltai Gavai, mother of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, as the chief guest for its Vijayadashami celebration on October 5.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its Vijayadashami celebration in Maharashtra's Amravati district at 6:30 pm, with the CJI's mother listed as the chief guest in the official invitation.

Also Read | Dehradun Shocker: Refused Sex, Obsessed Lover Strangles Girl and Dumps Body in Canal; Arrested.

Kamaltai Gavai is the wife of late RS Gavai, former Governor and senior leader of the Republican and Ambedkarite movement in Vidarbha. RS Gavai also served as the President of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Deekshabhoomi, where he played a crucial role in building the Buddhist memorial. Their son, Rajendra Gavai, is currently a member of the committee.

This year's Vijayadashami celebration will also mark the beginning of the RSS centenary year, which will be observed from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Police Book TVK Leaders, Including General Secretary Bussy Anand, After Stampede at Vijay's Election Rally in State.

The organisation, founded in 1925 in Nagpur by KB Hedgewar, completes 100 years this year.

Over the century, the RSS has grown into one of the world's largest voluntary organisations, with an extensive network of shakhas across India and an active presence abroad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)