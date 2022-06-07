New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday took a dig at the Opposition leaders over the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a conversation with ANI on Tuesday morning, he said, "Instead of abusing the Central government for targeted killings, all leaders and parties should come together and strongly condemn the incident. It seems that opposition parties and other religious parties protect those who threaten targeted killings. Rather, opposition parties should take action against those who carried out this incident, rather than encouraging such violent elements."

After a rise in attacks on minorities in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha earlier this week ordered the officials to post selected government employees and other members from minority communities in Kashmir at secure locations by June 6.

The development comes as Kashmiri Hindu government employees have been protesting against the killing of a Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, who was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.

Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting.

There were news reports that there has been a threat to blow up the RSS office in Uttar Pradesh at six places. Reacting on this, the senior RSS leader demanded strict action against such violent elements.

"The government take strict action against them. If we do this, then the day is not far when the agenda of such hysterical violence mongers will be completely defeated and India will move on the path of development," he added.

Responding to a question on threats that have been received to blow up the office of RSS at six places including Lucknow and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, the senior RSS leader said, "Foreigners imposed restrictions on the Sangh before 1947 to maintain their power. They also tried to crush the Sangh. Not only this but when the country was partitioned, Pandit Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah were responsible for it. Crores died, and lakhs of places of worship were broken. It was Pandit Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah's fault."

He further said, "They banned the Sangh to hide their sins and were never able to prove their innocence. Hence the opposition is sending threatening messages to the RSS workers in the offices. I believe all religions should rise above religious hatred and strongly condemn such threats."

"Strict action should be taken against such violent elements. If we do so, then the day is not far when the forces dividing such hysterical violence litigants will be completely defeated and India's development will double at a fast pace," added Kumar. (ANI)

